Frustration Growing In WWE Women’s Division Over Booking Issues

Not everything is smooth sailing in WWE, as frustration is reportedly growing among the women’s roster regarding the division’s booking.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently addressed the issue on The Hump, clarifying his comments from the Fightful Select Discord. He noted that while concerns about women’s booking aren’t new—especially under Vince McMahon’s leadership—the current frustrations are not as severe as those seen during Royal Rumble 2022.

“Somebody asked about women’s booking, and I said, yes, I have spoken with plenty of women in WWE who are frustrated about the booking of the women. This is not a new thing. It’s nowhere near Royal Rumble 2022-level… Royal Rumble 2022 was so bad that I developed sources because of how bad it was booked. This is nowhere near that but there has been a situation where a women’s WWE performer has reached out to me and said, ‘Dude, can you find out if I’m listed internally as a heel or babyface?’ And I’m like, ‘Damn, okay.’”

Sapp also mentioned that some proposed WrestleMania plans have been rejected, with talent pushing for meaningful storylines rather than being thrown into token tag matches.

“I know there have been some Mania pitches that have been rejected because people are like token tag matches aren’t something that they want to do. They want things put on a more even plane in the women’s division. Okay, well, the contracts are going up, viewership is adjusted accordingly for when women are on-screen. It’s not the sideshow or anything like that. It’s a part of the show. You’re adding more titles, add more matches, all that stuff. There’s a lot of people that have been parked. For example, I’m not going to say Natalya is frustrated, they signed Natalya, they wanted to keep Natalya, they had creative plans for Natalya. And then what’s Natalya done since then? Hasn’t done anything, hasn’t been on NXT, hasn’t been doing anything.”

While WWE has made strides in women’s wrestling, it’s clear that many within the division feel their potential is being underutilized.