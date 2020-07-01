FS1 Airing 2016 WWE Survivor Series, News and Notes On Jeff Hardy, The Bellas and More

– The 2016 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event will be airing on FS1 in two weeks on July 14th. Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg headlined the event.

– Jeff Hardy, Kacy Catanzaro, Keith Lee and NBA legend Kenny “The Jet” Smith will be appearing on next week’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump”.

– The WWE Network has added new carousels for the latest season of Total Bellas and Canada Day.

– As a reminder, Becky Lynch and Rob Gronkowski will be appearing on the CBS series “Game On!” tonight. Lynch will be a part of Gronk’s team against Team Venus, led by tennis star Venus Williams.

– WWEShop.com is now selling a new t-shirt for the Viking Profits.