FS1 Says WWE PPV Replays Will Continue Airing Into August

FS1 will continue to air throwback WWE content on Tuesday nights, at least through mid-August. It was reported on Monday, via F4Wonline.com, that the last WWE programming on FS1 Tuesday nights would air tonight with the SummerSlam 2016 replay. FOX Sports issued a statement to John Pollock today and denied that report.

FOX Sports confirmed that they will continue airing WWE shows on FS1 Tuesday nights through at least Tuesday, August 11.

“Tonight’s airing of SummerSlam will not be FS1’s final airing of a WWE in the Tuesday night timeslot, we will continue to have WWE content on FS1’s Tuesday nights through at least Tuesday, August 11,” said FOX Sports in their statement to Pollock.

FS1 has been airing classic WWE content as the lead-in to WWE Backstage on Tuesday nights for several months now. Backstage stopped airing in June, but FS1 has continued to air WWE pay-per-view replays.