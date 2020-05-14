FS1 To Air “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” WWE Network Documentary

FS1 is set to air the hit documentary on WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling developmental territory on Tuesday, May 26. “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” is scheduled to begin on FS1 at 10pm ET that night, according to PWInsider. This will serve as the lead-in to the new episode of WWE Backstage at 11pm ET.

This will be a replay of the WWE Network documentary on FCW that premiered on March 8 of this year. That documentary has a runtime of just under 1 hour and 20 minutes on the WWE Network, so this could be a slightly edited version that airs on FS1. The FCW Story gave an inside look at the WWE developmental territory that eventually became WWE NXT. It featured new interview footage with FCW alumni, coaches and staff, including WWE Hall of Famers and those that became top WWE Superstars.