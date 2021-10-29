FS1 To Air Two WWE SmackDown Replays Tomorrow Night

There will be no WWE Talking Smack on FS1 tomorrow night.

As noted, this week’s WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX. TV guides had a one-hour episode of Talking Smack scheduled to air at 10pm ET after SmackDown went off the air, but there had been some speculation on if Talking Smack would actually air because FS1 previously put Talking Smack on the schedule as a place-holder on other weeks where SmackDown was airing on the network.

In an update, WWE has officially announced that there will be two encore presentations of SmackDown to air on FS1 tomorrow night.

The first encore presentation will air at 10pm ET, as soon as the live SmackDown goes off the air. The second replay will air right after that, at midnight. This means SmackDown will air on FS1 from 8pm until 2am ET tomorrow night. The 10pm encore presentation of SmackDown will go head-to-head with AEW Rampage on TNT.