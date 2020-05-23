FS1 To Air WWE WrestleMania 31 Programming, Backlash Promo For Edge vs. Orton

– Below is a new promo for Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.

– FS1 will air WrestleMania 31 content on Tuesday, June 2 as the lead-in to the new episode of WWE Backstage. The WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 31 will air at 7pm ET, and then a replay of the WrestleMania 31 pay-per-view will air at 8pm ET. The new episode of WWE Backstage will apparently air at 12am ET after the pay-per-view replay, which is interesting as TV guides previously indicated that Backstage would return to its normal timeslot of 11pm on June 2.

WrestleMania 31 took place in 2015 from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Title, WWE Hall of Famers Sting and Triple H doing battle, and more. It was previously announced that next Tuesday’s WWE line-up on FS1 will see “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” air at 10pm ET. The new Backstage episode will then air at 12am ET.