FTR Address Potential Trios Match With CM Punk Against The Elite In AEW

While CM Punk returned to AEW television, his real-life conflicts with The Elite are said to be unresolved. During an interview with DAZN.com, FTR discussed a possible AEW trios match with CM Punk vs The Elite.

Dax Harwood: “If the cards fall into place and the story the is right and the opportunity calls for it, hell yeah, we can do it.”

Cash Wheeler: “It’s hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved for anybody, but wrestling is all about making the most money for yourself and the company you work for. I think everybody here all agrees with that. The more time passes, the more likely it is we can get to there. You never really know, and I don’t want to say yes, but I hope so.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)