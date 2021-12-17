FTR Comment On Their Future With AEW and Feud With The Young Bucks From 2020

During an appearance on the Rasslin’ podcast, FTR talked about goals for 2022 which included regaining the AEW tag team titles:

Cash Wheeler: “In 2022, we are going to get the titles back and we are going to have the title run that we should have had the first time where we are world-beaters.”

Dax Harwood: “Because we don’t have very much longer on these current contracts. I don’t know what’s going to happen from there, but we have a short amount of time to accomplish the things we want to accomplish.”

FTR also commented on the match against The Young Bucks from the 2020 Full Gear PPV:

Harwood: “Well we’ll just do it in front of fans. I mean we did it [FTR vs. The Young Bucks] in front of a thousand fans and when the match was over dude, I cannot explain to you the emotions that went through me. I was like, ‘Man, we did it’ and we had 1,000 fans there and they actually — I could feel their emotions because finally, their heroes had won the championships from us and I think they thought what we saw, who the greatest tag team of all time was and maybe, you know, we saw the greatest tag match of all time so we thought there were going to be multiple matches as well, and then there was a train that completely stopped all that. Maybe we become best friends with a billionaire. Maybe that’s how the train gets started. I don’t know.”

Wheeler: “I’m gonna negotiate EVP status into my next contract. If you ask me, no matter how much we wanted the immediate rematch because we don’t like losing, especially not to those guys, it’s inevitable that it’s gonna happen, and we’ve learned, we waited a long time to have that first match. We know how to be patient when it comes to this and we know that when you boil it all down and you take it all away, you strip it down to just who is the better team? They know that we are and they hate that and they’re gonna avoid that at all costs and they don’t wanna be seen even remotely in the same areas as [us] because it’s gonna expose them. But, to your point, it is gonna be a Rock ‘n’ Roll-Midnight Express type thing. We’re gonna have some rematches. We’re probably gonna have rematches for the next couple of decades. But, people are gonna know.”