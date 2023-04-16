FTR Confirmed For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite event in Pittsburgh will feature AEW Tag Team Champions FTR.

There is no word on whether FTR will wrestle on Wednesday, but AEW has stated that they will address the crowd. On the April 5 Dynamite, the duo defeated The Gunns to become two-time AEW champions.

As seen in the video below, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood announced on Friday night’s AEW Rampage with Tony Schiavone that their new contracts are for four years and that they will be done with pro wrestling after that. They discussed how the most difficult climb was getting back to the titles, and how fans never gave up on them. They promised to give fans everything their bodies have to offer for the next four years because there will be no stopping them until they are the greatest of all time. FTR referred to this as their redemption story, and stated that because the fans stuck with them through everything, they will now repay the fans with one final ride.

The updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA, is listed below, along with footage from Friday night’s Rampage:

* We will hear from AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR

* We will hear from The Elite

* Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole face-to-face

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter and hometown star Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm and Ruby Soho

* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* Jay White makes his Dynamite debut vs. Komander

* AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs defends against Wardlow