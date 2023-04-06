FTR Crowned AEW World Tag Team Champions On Dynamite (Video)

FTR challenged The Gunns for the World Tag Team Titles in the main event of Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite. If FTR lost, they would leave the company. Dax Harwood has been mentioning his and Cash Wheeler’s expiring contracts on his podcast.

The Gunns tried to get disqualified in the final minutes, and referee Paul Turner almost called the match, but Cash convinced him not to. Dax dived off the top rope but took a belt shot to the head and barely escaped the pin.

Cash and Dax won the match and titles with a sunset flip and roll-up.

Here are highlights from the main event:

With their careers at #AEW on the line, #FTR will challenge for the #AEW World Tag Team Championships here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/gywTyqmU1w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2023