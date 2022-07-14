FTR Debuting at NJPW Music City Mayhem, New Matches Revealed

At the upcoming Music City Mayhem event, the IWGP, AAA, and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will make their NJPW debut as a tag team.

According to NJPW, FTR’s Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Alex Zayne will team up to take on TJP and Aussie Open at Music City Mayhem during the course of Starrcast V weekend.

Last month at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles, but this will be their first match at a regular NJPW event. As PWMania.com previously reported, at the next High Alert TV tapings, Harwood will debut in the NJPW Strong singles division. On that evening, he would wrestle Rocky Romero.

NJPW has also revealed that Big Damo, a.k.a. Killian Dain, will challenge Fred Rosser, a.k.a. Darren Young, for the Strong Openweight Championship at Music City Mayhem. After defeating Tom Lawlor at Collision, Rosser earned the second-ever Strong Openweight Champion. On May 15 in Philadelphia, which aired on June 25. He has not yet made a title defense.

Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura, and Fred Yehi will compete against Ren Narita, Kevin Knight, and The DKC of The NJPW LA Dojo in a six-man match at Music City Mayhem.

Finally, a Time Splitters match between Alex Shelley and Kushida, a friend and former tag team partner, has been scheduled for Music City Mayhem. Tuesday, we mentioned that Kushida had challenged Shelley; now, the match has been made official.

On Saturday, July 30 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee, NJPW Music City Mayhem is scheduled. At 3 PM ET, the event will be shown live on FITE TV. The updated card is below:

– No DQ Main Event: Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado (non-title)

– Kushida vs. Alex Shelley

– Davey Richards vs. Clark Connors

– Blake Christian vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser defends against Big Damo

– Shota Umino, Yuya Uemura and Fred Yehi vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC

– IWGP, AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR and Alex Zayne vs. TJP and Aussie Open