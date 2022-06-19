FTR Open Up About Bret Hart Managing Them at Big Time Wrestling Event

When FTR faced Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson on Friday, June 10 in Webster, MA, Bret “The Hitman” Hart was in their corner as their manager.

FTR, who are huge Hart fans, recently discussed the situation:

“That night was a culmination of a journey that’s been ongoing for more than 30 years,” Harwood said in a new “Sports Illustrated” interview. “I was watching the King of the Ring pay-per-view 29 years ago, where I got to see Bret Hart wrestle three matches and tell three different stories that night. That’s also the night I told my mother I was going to be a pro wrestler.”

“I know who I am. I don’t have the total package—I’m not tall, I don’t have the body, I have a southern accent. Overcoming all those odds and getting to perform with my hero—not just my favorite wrestler, but my lifetime hero—it was the greatest night of my career. If you saw me smiling, it’s because I couldn’t hide that look on my face.”

“We asked Bret if we could finish the match with a triple sharpshooter,” Harwood says. “Bret said, ‘I haven’t done a sharpshooter in 10 years.’ Then he paused, thought about it, and said, ‘But I’ll try it.’ It didn’t go the way he wanted, but he f—— tried it. That’s the type of man he is. He believes in us, and he wanted to make that moment as special as possible. He felt that we’ve given something to him, and he wanted to give back to us.”

Wheeler noted it would’ve been a cool moment to have it televised.

“It would have been cool to have that moment on TV, but I’m glad it was just that one night,” Wheeler says. “It’s going to be with us for the rest of our lives. My only regret is that we couldn’t pause time.”