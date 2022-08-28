FTR Pulled From AEW: Fight Forever Video Game

It has been reported that FTR will not be included in the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

According to Fightful Select, the top tag team will not be included in the initial release of the AEW: Fight Forever video game.

The former AEW Tag Team Champions had made it to the “model phase” of the game when it was first released, but they were removed in the Spring of this year. FTR was informed of the decision and they did not react very favorably to it because having wrestlers featured in video games typically come with a sizable financial incentive.

At the beginning of this month, All Elite Wrestling and THQ Nordic made the game’s announcement.

There is still no official confirmation of the release date, but Amazon has it listed for the 31st of December in 2022. The video game can be pre-ordered on Amazon for a price of $59.99 for the PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

At next Sunday’s AEW All Out, FTR will team up with Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns in a trios match.

