FTR Pulled From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced that FTR have been pulled from this week’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR had been scheduled to compete in a tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at the Revolution PPV. AEW provided the following storyline reason for FTR’s absence:

Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2021