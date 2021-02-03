FTR Pulled From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW announced that FTR have been pulled from this week’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR had been scheduled to compete in a tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at the Revolution PPV. AEW provided the following storyline reason for FTR’s absence:

