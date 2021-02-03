FTR Pulled From This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW announced that FTR have been pulled from this week’s Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. FTR had been scheduled to compete in a tag-team battle royal with the winning team challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles at the Revolution PPV. AEW provided the following storyline reason for FTR’s absence:
Upon review of their conduct after the Jungle Boy v. Dax Harwood match, FTR are suspended from competition for 1 week, thus out of the #BeachBreak Tag Team Battle Royale. FTR are replaced by John Silver & Alex Reynolds on #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama TOMORROW night at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/FILpCGmaXl
TOMORROW NIGHT at #BeachBreak, a Tag Team Battle Royal for a shot at the #AEW World Tag Team Championships at #AEWRevolution will take place, & if the Young Bucks win – they get to pick ANY tag team to face.
