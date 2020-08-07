FTR Says WWE Almost Extended Dax Harwood’s Contract

FTR recently spoke with Fightful Select and revealed how their WWE departures were not as smooth of a decision as WWE tried to make it look.

It was noted that WWE had plans to extend Dax Harwood’s contract through September of this year due to an old injury. The only way Harwood and Cash Wheeler were able to immediately get out of their contracts was to sign over trademarks that they say they spent $10,000 on. FTR reportedly said in the interview that they have more they want to accomplish in pro wrestling, and they have pretty clear goals. They added that after their contract negotiations with AEW a few days after their WWE departures, they knew AEW is where they wanted to go.