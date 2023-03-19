FTR Tease Making Decision For WrestleMania Week: “Just Got Off The Phone …”

There has been a lot of talk within the pro wrestling industry about the status of FTR.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently resurfaced on All Elite Wrestling television after a lengthy hiatus following them freeing themselves up of all promotional championship ties, leading to many online rumors.

Harwood took to Twitter on Sunday and announced that the decorated pro wrestling tag-team veterans have decided what they will be doing when WrestleMania week rolls around.

“Just got off the phone with Cash,” Harwood wrote. “We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April.”

Harwood continued, “NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all.”