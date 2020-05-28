FTR (The Revival) Make Their AEW Debuts On Dynamite (Videos)

As seen during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood (The Revival in WWE) made their official AEW debuts after leaving WWE several months ago.

They are using the tag-team name “FTR” (F*ck The Rest, Fear The Revolt and For The Revolution).

At the end of the opening match featuring Matt Hardy and The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and Joey Janela match, The Butcher and The Blade come out and attacked The Young Bucks. That’s when FTR debuted, acting like they were going to help attack the Young Bucks but instead turned and attacked Butcher and Blade instead.

Just wanna remember this moment forever #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/guYD0w237Q — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 28, 2020

Update On FTR’s AEW Dynamite Debuts