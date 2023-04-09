FTR To Defend AEW Tag-Team Titles In Inter-Promotional Defense Against Aussie Open?

Could a big inter-promotional championship match be in the works?

FTR is already looking at potential future opponents for their defenses of their newly won AEW World Tag-Team Championships, as evidenced by a tweet Dax Harwood posted on Saturday.

The tweet featured a split-screen image that shows Harwood and Cash Wheeler posing with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships shortly after defeating previous champions The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) on Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

On the other half of the split-screen image are the reigning, defending IWGP World Tag-Team Champions Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis).

Check out the tweet, which is presumably teasing a champion versus champion showdown between FTR and Aussie Open via the post embedded below courtesy of Dax Harwood’s official Twitter feed.