FTR’s Dax Harwood Addresses News Article About Him Apparently Being “Unhappy”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dax Harwood tweeted on Saturday about FTR’s AEW contracts expiring soon. Harwood wrote, “tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner” after AEW congratulated The Briscoes on winning “Feud of the Year” but did not mention FTR.

Following that, a news article was published with the headline “Dax Harwood seemingly unhappy about recent AEW omission,” and here is Harwood’s response:

“Guys, real quick, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. The ‘he’s unhappy’ narrative that’s been painted of me because I stand up for myself has always made me laugh, but today even more. I’m very appreciative of what all of you have given me & my family. Stress is down, life is good.”

