FTR’s Dax Harwood Comments On AEW and NXT Fans Arguing Over Ratings

FTR’s Dax Harwood tweeted the following today, noting that fans don’t need to pick a side in the “wrestling wars.” He noted that the fans who argue over NXT and AEW’s ratings and “bury one company over the other” are missing the point:

“Guys, if you’re burying one company over the other, you’re completely missing the fun. I watched both shows from last night and we are lucky, as fans, to get the wrestling we get! In 1997 I LOVED The Hart Foundation and I LOVED the NWO. I hope you guys can do the same.”