FTR’s Dax Harwood Teases Another Tag Title Run

AEW star Dax Harwood of FTR took to his official Twitter (X) account and teased that he and Cash Wheeler should get back the AEW World Tag Team Titles.

Harwood wrote, “Been good soldiers too long. Time to get back at it.”

The AEW World Tag Team Titles are currently held by The Hurt Business, who became the champions just last night on Dynamite.

You can check out Harwood’s post below.