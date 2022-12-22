FTR’s Dax Harwood Wants to Set the Record Straight About When They Left WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dax Harwood’s podcast, “FTR with Dax Harwood,” has debuted on AdFreeShows. The host, Matt Koon, stated that this is not a replacement for William Regal as there were plans for this podcast to begin on December 29th even if Regal continued his podcast.

Dax mentioned some of the topics he plans to cover on his podcast:

“So much man, like, I think there’s kind of a misconception about FTR and The Revival, and even myself, especially times when we stood up for ourselves. I feel like that in the culture today, you have half of the people who stand by you and believe that you should stand up for what you believe in, and I think there’s the half of the people that say, ‘You should be grateful for what you have.’ I’m in the middle of them. I do think you should be grateful for what you have, but I also believe that if you don’t stand up for what you believe, no one else will.”

“Me and Cash, we worked for the biggest wrestling company in the world, and, you know, there was a time we knew we had to move on. When that time came and we wanted to move on, there’s a lot of misconceptions about us complaining and whining and crying. We never did that. We just wanted better for ourselves. We wanted better for the tag team division because we knew if the division grew, then we could grow with that division.”

“We knew that if we stayed in, I guess the rut that we were in, we were never going to be elevated. If we wanted to be elevated, we had to leave. Whether we left and came back, or we just left and made a name for ourselves, that was the way that the Revival or FTR was going to grow and become what we wanted to become. Our goal, like it or not, is to be the greatest tag team of all time. Some people find that egotistical and some people find that very advantageous. I have always set huge goals for myself and that’s all I wanted to do. So I want to set the record straight about what went down when we left there and how we felt and why things came about. But I also think that some people also think that we’re, you know, we’re never happy, we can never be satisfied because of what’s going on in our AEW career as well, and how we’re kind of vocal about that.”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

