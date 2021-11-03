FTR’s Open Challenge Opponents Revealed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley Replacement News

Former WWE star Kalisto (Samuray del Sol) will make his AEW debut during tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. As noted before, AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR issued an open challenge to any luchadores for tonight’s Dynamite, but the one stipulation is that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros could not accept the challenge.

In an update, AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Wrestling Observer Live this afternoon and revealed that Aerostar and Samuray del Sol will be challenging FTR for their AAA titles tonight. Samuray, formerly known as Kalisto, was released from WWE back on April 15.

On a related note, CM Punk apparently wants to replace Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Tournament on tonight’s Dynamite. AEW has confirmed that Orange Cassidy will receive a new opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on tonight’s show. Cassidy was scheduled to face Moxley, with the winner advancing to face Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear, but Moxley has entered into treatment for alcohol, and will be away from the company for some time.

There had been some speculation on Cassidy possibly receiving a bye to the finals, but AEW has now confirmed that a new opponent will be revealed for tonight’s match. Punk took to Twitter this afternoon and tweeted a GIF of an orange being sliced. He wrote, “Orange? #AEW”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. Here is the updated card-

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA. Winner faces Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals

* Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) and Aerostar will answer the open challenge from FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes