FTR’s Opponents Announced For DPW’s Super Battle Event

DPW (DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling) previously announced that top AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) is set to make their debut with the company at their Super Battle event tonight, October 13th at the historic Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
FTR will face Violence Is Forever in tag team action.
SUPER BATTLE UPDATE: As the WorkHorsemen are not cleared, the card has been changed. 2024 DPW Tag Festival Winners Violence Is Forever will now face FTR!
BK Westbrook will now team with 1 Called Manders & the debuting Thomas Shire to take on Lykos Gym & Leon Slater! pic.twitter.com/db9jJ6RLqW
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) October 12, 2024