FTR’s Opponents Announced For DPW’s Super Battle Event

By
James Hetfield
-

DPW (DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling) previously announced that top AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) is set to make their debut with the company at their Super Battle event tonight, October 13th at the historic Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FTR will face Violence Is Forever in tag team action.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR