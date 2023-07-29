Fuego Del Sol Reacts To AEW’s Roster Size, Says He’s Not Mad At People Collecting A Paycheck

Former AEW Star Fuego Del Sol recently spoke with Nick Hausman from Haus of Wrestling on a variety of topics including All Elite Wrestling having so many talents and some of them end up not being used on any programming, but he can’t be mad if they are still getting paid despite not being used.

Del Sol said, “Yes and no. I’ll never be mad at people collecting a paycheck, man. There’s so many guys that work so hard in that locker room, there’s guys that are so talented that haven’t got to show it yet. Some people don’t like them, but The Gunns man. They work on their bodies, they’re extremely charismatic and you don’t get to see how charismatic they really are. Someone like Anthony Agogo, who is an Olympic wrestler. He comes in and trains his ass off to make it as a pro wrestler and he’s jacked, he can talk. He’s got this legitimate background, he doesn’t get that opportunity yet. There’s so many guys that aren’t being used, that haven’t got that opportunity to show out as of yet, but I can’t be mad that they’re getting paid because they deserve to get paid, they’re just waiting on their opportunity.”

Del Sol also spoke about how rather than removing people from the roster the company just needs to have a better structure so that the talents can be balanced and used on their programming.

“So, with the introduction of Ring Of Honor, with the introduction of Collision, with the introduction of house shows, I think more than anything, there just needs to be a proper structure [showing] how much has this guy got to wrestle this month? Is he getting better? [Implement] a grading system, how was his matches here, here, and here? Should we get him on the show more, should we get him on the show less? There’s a balance to it all. I can’t say they have too many guys, I’ll never be mad at guys making a paycheck. However, there’s definitely times when you feel like people aren’t getting used as much as you want them to be or as much as you think they should be.”

