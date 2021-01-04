Full AEW Dynamite And NXT Ratings Report For 12/30

Wednesday’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 977,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also ranked #57 for the night in viewership. This is up from the previous week, which drew 775,000 viewers and ranked #5 on the Cable Top 150, and #68 in viewership. The previous episode drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

AEW Dynamite averaged 810,755 viewers per episode in 2020, for a total of 42.970 million viewers per episode. The show averaged 903,000 viewers per episode in 2019, for a total of 10.840 million viewers across 12 episodes.

Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network drew 586,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The show ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show also ranked #75 for the night in viewership. This is down from the previous week, which drew 698,000 viewers and ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150, and #71 in viewership. The previous episode drew a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

NXT averaged 698,623 viewers per episode in 2020, for a total of 37.027 million viewers across 53 episodes. The show averaged 785,307 viewers per episode in 2019, for a total of 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes on the USA Network in the current timeslot.