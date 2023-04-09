Full AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 2 Line-Up For 4/10/2023

All Japan Pro-Wrestling heads to Hodogaya Public Hall in Yokohama City, Japan as they present night 2 of the Champion Carnival 2023 Tournament.

Last year’s Champion Carnival winner Yuma Aoyagi, who score a huge victory over Kento Miyahara on night 1, will attempt to raise his point total to 4 as he faces T-Hawk in A block action.

In a featured B Block match up, Pro Wrestling NOAH star Manabu Soya squares off against Yuma Anzai.

Kento Miyahara looks to bounce back after losing to Yuma Aoyagi on night 1 as he faces Jun Saito.

Two matches from the Jr Tag Battle of Glory 2023 Tournament will take place as well.

Here is the full line-up for Champion Carnival 2023 Night 2 on April 10th:

Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yuma Aoyagi (2 pts) vs. T-Hawk (0 pts)

Yuma Aoyagi (2 pts) vs. T-Hawk (0 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Kento Miyahara (0 pts) vs. Jun Saito (0 pts)

Kento Miyahara (0 pts) vs. Jun Saito (0 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Ryuki Honda (2 pts) vs. Yoshitatsu (2 pts)

Ryuki Honda (2 pts) vs. Yoshitatsu (2 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Manabu Soya (2 pts) vs Yuma Anzai (0 pts)

Manabu Soya (2 pts) vs Yuma Anzai (0 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Rei Saito (2 pts) v Shuji Ishikawa (0 pts)

Rei Saito (2 pts) v Shuji Ishikawa (0 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Takao Omori (0 pts) vs. Hokuto Omori (2 pts)

Takao Omori (0 pts) vs. Hokuto Omori (2 pts) Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Naruki Doi & Naoki Tanizaki vs. Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba

Naruki Doi & Naoki Tanizaki vs. Ryo Inoue & Oji Shiiba Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Match: Hikaru Sato & Dan Tamura vs. Kaito Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki

Hikaru Sato & Dan Tamura vs. Kaito Ishida & Kotaro Suzuki Shotaro Ashino & Masao Hanahata vs. Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO vs. Cyrus & Black Menso-re

This event will air live on AJPW TV subscription streaming service.