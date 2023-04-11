Full AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 3 Line-Up For 4/15/2023

The Nagoya International Conference Center in Nagoya, Japan will be the location for night 3 of the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 tournament.

Numerous big matches are set for Night 3 in both the A and B blocks.

In B Block action, Suwama is set to go one on one with Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Manabu Soya in what should be a hard hitting war. Soya is currently 2-0 with 4 pts and Suwama is 1-0 with 2 pts in the B block standings.

A huge A block match will see Kento Miyahara square off against Ryuki Honda. Honda attacked Miyahara after Miyahara defeated Jun Saito at the night 2 event. Miyahara will be looking for some revenge as well as handing Honda his first loss of the tournament

Last years Champion Carnival winner Yuma Aoyagi, who is currently undefeated and tied for first place in the A block, has a huge man in the form of Cyrus standing in his way if he wishes to remain undefeated. Cyrus will be looking for his 2nd win of the tournament and is currently at 1-0 with 2 pts.

The Jr. Tag Battle of Glory Tournament continues as well with two matches.

Here is the full lineup for AJPW Champion Carnival 2023 Night 3: