Full AJPW Champion Carnival Night 5 Line-Up For 4/22/2023

Night 5 of the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 heads to the Nishikawa Multipurpose Hall in Niigata City, Japan on April 22 as the tournament to see who will face AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata continues.

Ryuki Honda, who is in first place in Block A with 6 pts, is looking to add two more points to his total but he has a tough opponent on April 22 in Yuma Aoyagi. Aoyagi was the winner of last years Champion Carnival Tournament and a win here by Aoyagi would put him in a tie for first place with Honda.

Kento Miyahara is also looking to increase his point total to 6 as he faces Yoshitatsu.

In Block B action, Rei Saito, who is undefeated, is hoping to remain in first place and increase his point total to 8 as he faces Shotaro Ashino.

Here is the full lineup for AJPW Champion Carnival Night 5:

Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Kento Miyahara (4 pts) vs. Yoshitatsu (2 pts)

Satoshi Kojima (2 Pts) vs Jun Saito (0 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Shuji Ishikawa (2 pts) vs. Yuma Anzai (4 pts)

Shuji Ishikawa (2 pts) vs. Yuma Anzai (4 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Suwama (4 pts) vs. Takao Omori (0 pts)

Suwama (4 pts) vs. Takao Omori (0 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Rei Saito (6 pts) vs. Shotaro Ashino (2 pts)

Rei Saito (6 pts) vs. Shotaro Ashino (2 pts) Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Hokuto Omori (4 pts) vs. Manabu Soya (4 pts)

Hokuto Omori (4 pts) vs. Manabu Soya (4 pts) Atuski Aoyagi, Rising HAYATO, and Ryo Inoue vs. Hikaru Sato, Dan Tamura & Black Menos-re

Current standings:

Block A:

Ryuki Honda – 6 pts

Cyrus – 4 pts

Kento Miyahara – 4 pts

Yuma Aoyagi – 4 Pts

T-hawk – 4 pts

Yoshitatsu – 2 pts

Satoshi Kojima – 2 pts

Jun Saito – 0 pts

Block B:

Rei Saito – 6 pts

Suwama – 4 pts

Manabu Soya – 4 pts

Hokuto Omori- 4 pts

Yuma Anzai – 4 pts

Shuji Ishikawa – 2 pts

Shotaro Ashino – 2 pts

Takao Omori – 0 pts

The event will air live on AJPW.TV subscription streaming service.