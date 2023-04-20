Full AJPW Champion Carnival Night 5 Line-Up For 4/22/2023

Night 5 of the All Japan Pro-Wrestling Champion Carnival 2023 heads to the Nishikawa Multipurpose Hall in Niigata City, Japan on April 22 as the tournament to see who will face AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata continues.
🌸春の祭典チャンピオンカーニバル🌸
次回大会は新潟にて開催🔥
「#ajpwチャンピオンカーニバル2023」
🗓4月22日(土) 18:00
📍新潟・新潟市西川多目的ホール
全対戦カードはこちら→https://t.co/CA98psEcs7#ajpw #CC2023 pic.twitter.com/4035MyjnkF
— 全日本プロレス/alljapan (@alljapan_pw) April 16, 2023
Ryuki Honda, who is in first place in Block A with 6 pts, is looking to add two more points to his total but he has a tough opponent on April 22 in Yuma Aoyagi. Aoyagi was the winner of last years Champion Carnival Tournament and a win here by Aoyagi would put him in a tie for first place with Honda.
Kento Miyahara is also looking to increase his point total to 6 as he faces Yoshitatsu.
In Block B action, Rei Saito, who is undefeated, is hoping to remain in first place and increase his point total to 8 as he faces Shotaro Ashino.
Here is the full lineup for AJPW Champion Carnival Night 5:
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Kento Miyahara (4 pts) vs. Yoshitatsu (2 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Yuma Aoyagi (4 pts) vs. Ryuki Honda (6 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Cyrus (4 pts) vs. T-Hawk (4 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block A Match: Satoshi Kojima (2 Pts) vs Jun Saito (0 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Shuji Ishikawa (2 pts) vs. Yuma Anzai (4 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Suwama (4 pts) vs. Takao Omori (0 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Rei Saito (6 pts) vs. Shotaro Ashino (2 pts)
- Champion Carnival 2023 Block B Match: Hokuto Omori (4 pts) vs. Manabu Soya (4 pts)
- Atuski Aoyagi, Rising HAYATO, and Ryo Inoue vs. Hikaru Sato, Dan Tamura & Black Menos-re
Current standings:
Block A:
- Ryuki Honda – 6 pts
- Cyrus – 4 pts
- Kento Miyahara – 4 pts
- Yuma Aoyagi – 4 Pts
- T-hawk – 4 pts
- Yoshitatsu – 2 pts
- Satoshi Kojima – 2 pts
- Jun Saito – 0 pts
Block B:
- Rei Saito – 6 pts
- Suwama – 4 pts
- Manabu Soya – 4 pts
- Hokuto Omori- 4 pts
- Yuma Anzai – 4 pts
- Shuji Ishikawa – 2 pts
- Shotaro Ashino – 2 pts
- Takao Omori – 0 pts
The event will air live on AJPW.TV subscription streaming service.