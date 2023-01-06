Full Card Announced for NJPW vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17

The full card for the upcoming New Japan Pro-Wrestling Vs Pro Wrestling NOAH Wrestle Kingdom 17 event has been revealed. The show is scheduled for January 21st at the Yokohama Arena.

The event will feature a best of five series of singles matches between NJPW faction Los Ingobernables de Japon and NOAH’s faction Kongo.

Los Ingobernables de Japon and Kongo had an altercation at the 1st Wrestle Kingdom 17 show at the Tokyo Dome on January 4th which led to the best of five series of singles matches.

Here is the full card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 at Yokohama Arena on January 21st:

Main event- Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series : Tetsuya Naito (LIJ) vs Kenoh (Kongo)

: Tetsuya Naito (LIJ) vs Kenoh (Kongo) Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series : Shingo Takagi (LIJ) vs Katsuhiko Nakajima (Kongo)

: Shingo Takagi (LIJ) vs Katsuhiko Nakajima (Kongo) Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series : SANADA (LIJ) vs Manabu Soya (Kongo)

: SANADA (LIJ) vs Manabu Soya (Kongo) Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series: Hiromu Takahashi (LIJ) vs Hajime Ohara (Kongo)

Hiromu Takahashi (LIJ) vs Hajime Ohara (Kongo) Kongo vs LIJ Best of five series : Tadasuke (Kongo) vs BUSHI (LIJ)

: Tadasuke (Kongo) vs BUSHI (LIJ) Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe vs Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshiki Inamura

Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Tiger Mask vs Alejandro, Junta Miyawaki & AMAKUSA

El Desperado vs YO-HEY

Takashi Sugiura, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs Gedo, El Phantasmo, KENTA & Naomichi Marufuji

Kickoff Match 2: Oskar Leube & Tomohiro Ishii vs Masa Kitamiya & Daiki Inaba

Kickoff Match 1: Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs Taishi Ozawa & Yasutaka Yano

This event will be available live on NJPW World and Abema PPV.