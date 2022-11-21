Full Card Announced for Seaway Valley Wrestling Krampus Brawl

Seaway Valley Wrestling has announced the full card for its upcoming event “Krampus Brawl”. This show is scheduled for December 10th at the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario and features some of the top stars on the Canadian Indy scene.

After the controversial finish at Seaway Valley Wrestling’s “Here to Stay” back in October, the main event at “Krampus Brawl” will see the current Seaway Valley Wrestling Champion Big Daddy D Roy defend his title against Impact Wrestling’s “Deathwish” Aiden Prince in a no holds barred matchup.

Pro wrestling indy legend Lufisto makes her return to Seaway Valley Wrestling as she faces off against Taylor Rising.

Nick Sullivan has been running over the competition in Seaway Valley Wrestling but he has a tough task ahead of him as he faces a rising star in Zak Patterson.

Seaway Valley Wrestling Championship No Holds Barred Match: Big Daddy D Roy (c) vs. “Deathwish” Aiden Prince

Nick Sullivan vs. Zak Patterson

Tyler Tirva vs Ryan Donavon

Krampus Brawl Tag Team Match: Fear the Beard vs. Freak Nation

Bay City Choir Boys vs. Tabarnak De Team (Mathieu St. Jacques and Thomas Dubois)

Fans can head to Seaway Valley Wrestling’s YouTube Channel for past matches and events.