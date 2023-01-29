Full Card For DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023 (1/29); Multiple Title Matches Scheduled

DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Sweet Dreams 2023 event rolls into the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan on January 29th.
Multiple championships will be defended at DDT Pro’s Sweet Dreams 2023. The main event will see current KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi attempt to turn back the challenge of Yuji Hino. This will be Higuchi’s 6th defense of the KO-D Openweight Title.
In addition to the title matches, the D Generations Cup Tournament that features 8 young and newer talents gets underway with two matches at Sweet Dreams 2023. The winner of the D Generations Cup Tournament will punch their ticket to the USA when the DDT Pro-Wrestling heads there in March.
Here is the full card for DDT Pro-Wrestling Sweet Dreams 2023:
- Main Event KO-D Openweight Championship match: Kazusada Higuchi (c) vs Yuji Hino
- KO-D Tag Team Championship match: MAO & Shunma Katsumata (c) vs Makoto Oishi & Shiori Asahi
- KO-D 6-man Tag Team Championship match Tetsuya Endo, Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada (c) vs Yuki “Sexy” Iino, Danshoku “Dandy” Dino & Koju “Shining Ball” Takeda
- Naruki Doi, Jun Akiyama & Soma Takao vs HARASHIMA, Chris Brooks & Yukio Naya
- Shinya Aoki & Yuki Ueno & Toi Kojima vs Tanomsaku Toba & Yukio Sakaguchi & Hikaru Machida
- D GENERATIONS CUP B Block Match: Keigo Nakamura vs Takeshi Masada
- D GENERATIONS CUP A Block Match: Hideki Okatani vs Kazuma Sumi
