Full Card For Friday’s (4/29) WWE Live Event In London, UK Revealed

The full card for WWE’s live event this Friday, April 29th from the 02 Arena in London England has been announced. The line-up features Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Rk-Bro, and more. Check out the full card below.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match
– Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
– Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match
– RK-Bro vs. The Usos
Intercontinental Championship Match
– Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Butch
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
– Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
– Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus
– Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
– Aliyah vs. Shotzi
A special night in London awaits!
Some of the biggest WWE Superstars will be in town on April 29th 🤩
Which match are you most excited to see? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kYa0p1Ua0r
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 24, 2022