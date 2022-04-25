Full Card For Friday’s (4/29) WWE Live Event In London, UK Revealed

The full card for WWE’s live event this Friday, April 29th from the 02 Arena in London England has been announced. The line-up features Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Rk-Bro, and more. Check out the full card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

– Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

– Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Champions vs. Champions Tag Team Match

– RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Intercontinental Championship Match

– Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Butch

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

– Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler

– Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

– Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

– Aliyah vs. Shotzi