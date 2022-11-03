Full Card for NJPW Tamashii Event Revealed

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full card for the NJPW Tamashii show at the Pioneer Recreation & Sport Center in Christchurch, New Zealand on November 11.

This will be the debut event for NJPW Tamashii.

Joining NJPW regulars on the November 11 show will be talent from the New Zealand Dojo as well as local stars.

IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori, KENTA, Jeff Cobb and Bad Luck Fale are all scheduled for the event.

Here is the full line up for NJPW Tamashii on November 11:

Bad Luck Fale & Taiji Ishimori vs. Aaron Solo & Tony Kozina

Andrew Villalobos vs. KENTA

Jeff Cobb vs. Michael Richards

The Natural Classics (Tome & Stevie Filip) vs. Rowan Davis & Nikolai Anton Bell

Jack Bonza vs. Jake Taylor

Richard Mulu & Mark Tui vs. Jordan Allan-Wright & Shep Alexander