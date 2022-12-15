Full Card For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (1/4/23)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual Wrestle Kingdom show is their biggest event of the year. It is argued that Wrestle Kingdom is the 2nd largest yearly event behind WWE’s WrestleMania.

On January 4th, NJPW will present Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome and the full card has been revealed.

There was a debate as to whether which match should be the main event between Jay White vs Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega vs Will Ospreay. NJPW has announced that their will be a double main event which will include both matches at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Keiji Muto AKA Great Muta, who is on his retirement tour, will be participating in his final NJPW match at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

It is rumored that former WWE superstar Sasha Banks will be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. If she does appear it will most likely be to challenge the winner of the IWGP Women’s Title match between the champion KAIRI and challenger Tam Nakano.

NJPW will pay tribute to the late Antonio Inoki as they have announced an Antonio Inoki Memorial Match for Wrestle Kingdom 17. After the two kickoff matches, a special ceremony will celebrate the legendary career of Antonio Inoki and commemorate his legacy in professional wrestling.

Here is the full card for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023:

Main Event #1 IWGP World Heavyweight Championship : Jay White (c) vs Kazuchika Okada

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom will air live on NJPWWorld streaming service on January 4th.