NJPW announced the full card of its NJPW Academy Showcase 4 event, which will take place this Saturday, August 3rd, at the NJPW LA Dojo in Carson, California.

You can check out the full card below:

— Allan Breeze vs. Wicked Wickett

— HANAKO vs. Jada Stone

— The DKC vs. Raymond Bright

— Antonio Riccxs and Jacob Judge vs. Onyx Amagi and Tommy Heartfelt

— Angie Savage vs. Vipress

— Fred Rosser and Dante Griffith vs. Shane Haste and Ray Rico