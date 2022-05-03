Full Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Event

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will be the special Spring Breakin’ episode, airing live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as usual.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Santos Escobar & Tony D’Angelo sitdown meeting

-Nathan Frazer vs. Grayson Waller

-The Viking Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

-Natalya & Lash Legend vs. Cora Jade & Nikkita Lyons

–NXT North American Championship Triple Threat: Cameron Grimes (C) vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Carmelo Hayes

–NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Joe Gacy

