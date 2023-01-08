Full Card Revealed for Bye Bye Great Muta Final (1/22/23); Sting, Darby Allin

On January 22nd, The legendary Great Muta’s career will come to an end as he has his final match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “Bye Bye Great Muta Final” event at the Tokyo Dome.
It had been previously announced that Muta would team with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin in the main event and they now have opponents.
The main event of the show will see The Great Muta, Sting, and Darby Allin take on the team of Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji.
／
👿1.22横浜【ムタFINAL】全対戦カード‼️‼️‼️
＼
「ABEMA presents GREAT MUTA FINAL "BYE-BYE"」
📅1月22日(日) 15:00開始/13:30開場
🏢横浜アリーナ
🌒メインイベント・6人タッグ／End of Nightmare
グレート・ムタ スティング ダービー・アリン
vs
白使 AKIRA 丸藤正道#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/4jnrES9ghU
Pro Wrestling NOAH also revealed the entire match lineup for this historic event.
Here is the full card for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Bye Bye Great Muta Final show:
- Main event: The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji
- Kaito Kitomiya, Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masakatsu Funaki & Manabu Soya
- Kazushi Sakaraba vs. Hideki Suzuki
- Timothy Thatcher vs. Masaaki Mochizuki
- Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita & NOSAWA Rongai vs. Junta Miyawaki, Alejandro & Yasutaka Yano
- Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene vs. Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura
- Amakusa, Último Dragón & Ninja Mack vs. YO-HEY, Kzy & Dante Leon
- Saori Anou & Jungle Kyona vs. Sumire Natsu & Maya Yukihi
- Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Hajime Ohara & Hi69
This event will air live on Wrestle-Universe, Abema TV, and Fite TV.