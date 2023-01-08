Full Card Revealed for Bye Bye Great Muta Final (1/22/23); Sting, Darby Allin

On January 22nd, The legendary Great Muta’s career will come to an end as he has his final match at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s “Bye Bye Great Muta Final” event at the Tokyo Dome.

It had been previously announced that Muta would team with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin in the main event and they now have opponents.

The main event of the show will see The Great Muta, Sting, and Darby Allin take on the team of Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji.

／

👿1.22横浜【ムタFINAL】全対戦カード‼️‼️‼️

＼ 「ABEMA presents GREAT MUTA FINAL "BYE-BYE"」

📅1月22日(日) 15:00開始/13:30開場

🏢横浜アリーナ 🌒メインイベント・6人タッグ／End of Nightmare

グレート・ムタ スティング ダービー・アリン

vs

白使 AKIRA 丸藤正道#noah_ghc #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/4jnrES9ghU — プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) January 8, 2023

Pro Wrestling NOAH also revealed the entire match lineup for this historic event.

Here is the full card for Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Bye Bye Great Muta Final show:

Kaito Kitomiya, Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masakatsu Funaki & Manabu Soya

Kazushi Sakaraba vs. Hideki Suzuki

Timothy Thatcher vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita & NOSAWA Rongai vs. Junta Miyawaki, Alejandro & Yasutaka Yano

Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene vs. Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura

Amakusa, Último Dragón & Ninja Mack vs. YO-HEY, Kzy & Dante Leon

Saori Anou & Jungle Kyona vs. Sumire Natsu & Maya Yukihi

Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Hajime Ohara & Hi69

This event will air live on Wrestle-Universe, Abema TV, and Fite TV.