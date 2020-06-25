Full Cards For Both Nights Of AEW Fyter Fest Revealed

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, the full cards were announced for Fyter Fest which will take place over the next two weeks on Dynamite.
Night 1 (July 1st)
* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus
* Private Party (with Matt Hardy) vs. Santana and Ortiz
* AEW Women’s Title – Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford
* AEW TNT Title – Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager
* AEW Tag Team Titles Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends
Night 2 (July 8th)
* AEW World Title – Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.
* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela
* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)
* Nyla Rose in action