Full DDT Pro Dramatic Dream Tour In Shinjuku 2023 Line-Up (3/24/2023); Konosuke Takeshita & Samuray Del Sol Team Up

On March 24th, DDT Pro-Wrestling heads to Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan as they present DRAMATIC DREAM TOUR IN SHINJUKU 2023.

A big main event has been booked for this show as current AEW/DDT Pro star Konosuke Takeshita teams up with former WWE star Samuray Del Sol (Kalisto) as they take on Chris Brookes & Takeshi Masada in a special international tag match.

A big six man tag team match is scheduled as the BURNING faction Tetsuya Endo, Jun Akiyama and Yuya Koroko taking on the 37Kamina faction MAO, Toi Kojima and Shunma Katsumata.

The Pheromones have insisted that Yuki Iino be the #1 contender for the current KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino. Hino has stated he wants nothing to do with Iino’s current character and will only give him a shot if Iino becomes a serious heavyweight again. From this, the World Hino Classic was born. Pheromones will compete in a number of trial matches and if they win all of them, Yuki Iino gets his title match against Yuji Hino. The first World Hino Classic trial match takes place on March 24th.

Here is the full line up for DRAMATIC DREAM TOUR IN SHINJUKU 2023 on March 24th: