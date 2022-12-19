Full DDT Pro Never Mind Line-Up (12/29/22) – Kazusada Higuchi vs. Yuki Ueno, Konosuke Takeshita

On December 29th, DDT Pro’s Never Mind event is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome City Hall venue.

The main event of Never Mind is the hugely anticipated matchup between the KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi against the D-Oh Grand Prix tournament winner Yuki Ueno.

Recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita will be making his return to DDT Pro as he teams with Yukio Naya as they will meet Daisuke Sekimoto & Ricky Shane Page in a tag team matchup.

DDT Pro has made a pledge for this event which states: “If you watch this event at the actual place and find it boring, we will refund the full amount of your ticket price.”

Here is the full lineup for DDT Pro Never Mind:

KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Kazusada Higuchi (c) vs Yuki Ueno (D Oh Grand Prix Winner)

Special Tag Team Match: Konosuke Takeshita & Yukio Naya vs Daisuke Sekimoto & RSP

Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Yumehito “Fantastic” Imanari & Takeda “Shining Ball” Koju vs Akito & Osamu Nishimura & Shinichiro Kawamatsu & Shunma Katsumata

HARASHIMA & Yukio Sakaguchi vs Yuji Hino & Yuki Ishida

Sanshiro Takagi vs Takeshi Masada

Dark Match: Minoru Fujita & MJ Paul & KANON vs Masahiro Takanashi & Soma Takao & Antonio Honda

DDT Pro’s Never Mind will stream live on the Wrestle-Universe subscription service