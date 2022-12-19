Full DDT Pro Never Mind Line-Up (12/29/22) – Kazusada Higuchi vs. Yuki Ueno, Konosuke Takeshita

On December 29th, DDT Pro’s Never Mind event is scheduled to take place at the Tokyo Dome City Hall venue.
The main event of Never Mind is the hugely anticipated matchup between the KO-D Openweight Champion Kazusada Higuchi against the D-Oh Grand Prix tournament winner Yuki Ueno.
Recent AEW signee Konosuke Takeshita will be making his return to DDT Pro as he teams with Yukio Naya as they will meet Daisuke Sekimoto & Ricky Shane Page in a tag team matchup.
📢12月29日(木)『NEVER MIND 2022』TDCホール大会、17:00～WRESTLE UNIVERSEで独占LIVE配信‼
►KO-D無差別王者vsD王GP覇者、樋口vs上野！
►秋山のEXTREME王座にササダンゴが挑む！
►青木vs橋本、異色の一騎打ち！
►スーパーヘビータッグ決戦！https://t.co/ndE2LtPHFf#年末はTDCでDDT #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/p87ir89qxc
DDT Pro has made a pledge for this event which states: “If you watch this event at the actual place and find it boring, we will refund the full amount of your ticket price.”
Here is the full lineup for DDT Pro Never Mind:
- KO-D Openweight Championship Match: Kazusada Higuchi (c) vs Yuki Ueno (D Oh Grand Prix Winner)
- DDT EXTREME Championship Match: Jun Akiyama (c) vs Super Sasadango Machine
- KO-D 6-Man Tag Team Championship: Naruki Doi & Toru Owashi & Kazuki Hirata (c) vs Tetsuya Endo & Kotaro Suzuki & Yusuke Okada
- Special Singles Match: Shinya Aoki vs Chihiro Hashimoto
- Daisuke Sasaki vs Chris Brookes vs MAO vs Cara Noir
- Special Tag Team Match: Konosuke Takeshita & Yukio Naya vs Daisuke Sekimoto & RSP
- Saki Akai & Yuki Arai vs Saori Anno & Riko Kawabata
- Yuki “Sexy” Iino & Danshoku “Dandy” Dieno & Yumehito “Fantastic” Imanari & Takeda “Shining Ball” Koju vs Akito & Osamu Nishimura & Shinichiro Kawamatsu & Shunma Katsumata
- HARASHIMA & Yukio Sakaguchi vs Yuji Hino & Yuki Ishida
- Sanshiro Takagi vs Takeshi Masada
- Dark Match: Minoru Fujita & MJ Paul & KANON vs Masahiro Takanashi & Soma Takao & Antonio Honda
- Dark Match: Hideki Okatani & Toi Kojima vs Yuya Koroku & Kazuma Sumi
DDT Pro’s Never Mind will stream live on the Wrestle-Universe subscription service