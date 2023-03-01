Full DDT Pro-Wrestling “DDT YOKOHAMA Unlimited Vol.2” Line-Up (3/4/2023)

On March 4th, DDT Pro-Wrestling heads to the Yokohama Radiant Hall in Yokohama, Japan as they present a 7 match card featuring the top stars of the promotion.

The road to the March 19th KO-D Openweight Title match between the current champion Yuji Hino and #1 contender Yukio Naya gets underway as the main event of this show will see Hino team with Yukio Sakaguchi as they meet Yukio Naya and Takeshi Masada.

In a special singles match up, MAO will square off against Ryota Nakatsu.

Another featured match will see Jun Akiyama team up with Yusuke Okada as they face Tetsuya Endo and Kotaro Suzuki.

Here is the full card for DDT YOKOHAMA Unlimited Vol.2 on 3/4/2023: