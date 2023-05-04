Full DDT Pro-Wrestling King Of DDT 2023 1st Round Line-Up (5/6/2023)

The annual DDT Pro-Wrestling King of DDT Tournament is set to begin on May 6 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo, Japan.

The tournament, which is single elimination, will feature 16 DDT Pro stars. The winner of the King of DDT 2023 Tournament will get an opportunity at the KO-D Openweight Championship currently held by Yuji Hino.

Each match has no time limit and there must be a winner.

Kazusada Higuchi was the winner of the 2022 King of DDT Tournament.

The second round it scheduled for May 7th and the Finals are set for May 21st.

Here is the full lineup for the first round of King of DDT 2023 on May 6th:

King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1 Yusuke Okada vs. Kazusada Higuchi

Yusuke Okada vs. Kazusada Higuchi King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: Shunma Katsumata vs. Hideki Okaya

Shunma Katsumata vs. Hideki Okaya King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: Sanshiro Takagi vs. Yukio Sakaguchi

Sanshiro Takagi vs. Yukio Sakaguchi King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: HARASHIMA vs. Chris Brookes

HARASHIMA vs. Chris Brookes King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: Jun Akiyama vs. Tetsuya Endo

Jun Akiyama vs. Tetsuya Endo King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: MAO vs. Takeshi Masada

MAO vs. Takeshi Masada King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: Kotaro Suzuki vs. KANON

Kotaro Suzuki vs. KANON King Of DDT 2023 – Round 1: Yuki Ueno vs. Naruki Doi

All King of DDT 2023 Tournament shows will air live on Wrestle Universe subscription streaming service.

PWMania.com will have full coverage of DDT Pro-Wrestling’s King of DDT 2023.