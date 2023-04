Full DDT Pro-Wrestling Mega Max Bump Line-Up For 5/3/2023, AEW’s Nick Wayne To Debut

The next major DDT Pro-Wrestling event Mega Max Bump 2023 is set to take place on May 3rd at the Yokohama Budokan in Yokohama, Japan.

The show will be headlined by a KO-D Openweight championship match as the current champion Yuji Hino defends against Yuki “Not Sexy” Iino.

There will be two other championship matches at Mega Max Bump 2023.

In his first defense of the DDT Universal Title, the champion Testuya Endo faces the challenge of MAO.

The current DDT Extreme Champion Jun Akiyama defends his title against Shunma Katsumata.

In addition, AEW’s Nick Wayne will be making his DDT Pro debut as he teams with Takeshi Masada as they take on Yuki Ueno and Yuni.

Here is the full lineup for DDT Pro’s Mega Max Bump 2023: