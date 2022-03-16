Full Details And Trailer For The New WrestleQuest RPG

The following was announced today-

Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games Reveal WrestleQuest

Oooh Yeah! Go Beyond the Ropes with Upcoming Wrestling RPG, featuring a Licensed Roster of Iconic Legends including Randy Savage and Jeff Jarrett

LOS ANGELES, CA — March 16, 2022 — Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Games today revealed WrestleQuest, a new RPG adventure, featuring a licensed roster of iconic wrestling legends. WrestleQuest is scheduled for worldwide release in Summer 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4 gaming consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

In WrestleQuest, players assume the role of a young wrestling hopeful, on his quest to become one of the all-time greats while he powerbombs, slams, and suplexes his way to the top. Inspired by icons like the legendary “Macho Man” Randy Savage, our hero must immerse himself in the world of professional wrestling, which will not only test his athleticism but his will and conscience too.

“WrestleQuest captures the spirit and passion of wrestling, through the lens of an unforgettable RPG experience,” said James Deighan, Founder of Mega Cat Studios. “Many of the team at Mega Cat grew up watching wrestling and it holds an undeniable nostalgic place for us. This game is a celebration of that world, complete with special fully licensed appearances by some of our favorite wrestlers from the 80s, 90s and today.”

Throughout the game, players will experience classic turn-based RPG combat that mixes real-time action with tactical choices, as they wrestle through a richly detailed and fantastic storyline, starting out as a newcomer, before ascending the ranks and becoming the sport’s greatest star, with help from legendary wrestlers that span the ages. The pixel-art graphics and overall visual style perfectly represent the combined worlds of wrestling, toys, and action figures.

“Mega Cat Studios have an unbridled passion for wrestling and an incredibly ambitious team that reimagines retro-style entertainment in innovative ways,” said Ian Howe, co-CEO of Skybound Games. “Their level of enthusiasm, creativity and talent makes them a perfect partner for Skybound Games and we can’t wait for players to discover WrestleQuest this Summer.”

Players will meet and interact with a host of legends as they progress through their quest, including “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Booker T, Andre The Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Jeff Jarrett, and many more. With tons of side missions, bonus content, and much more, this is the ultimate main event that you won’t want to miss.

WrestleQuest has not yet been rated by the ESRB.

Additional information can be found on the official website at wrestlequest.com