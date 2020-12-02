Full Details On New WWE Performance Center Recruits

WWE has announced the latest WWE Performance Center Class.

This class includes Deveon Aiken (Dezmond Xavier) and Zachary Green (Zachary Wentz), formerly known as Impact Wrestling stars The Rascalz. Their partner Trey Miguel was not announced for this class, and there’s no word yet on if he singed. There was talk that Miguel could end up with AEW after the group left Impact last month. Other names announced for this class are indie star Alex Brandenburg (Alex Zayne), Japanese wrestling star Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi (Jiro Kuroshio), former WNBA player Anriel Howard, and indie star Russ Taylor (Rust Taylor).

Here is the full announcement from WWE-

Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, Alex Zayne among new recruits reporting to WWE Performance Center

The latest class of recruits has reported for training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. The group brings a wide array of experience to the WWE PC, including independent and international wrestling experience as well as in professional sports.

Deveon Everheart Aiken, better known to fans as Dezmond Xavier, brings a dazzling array of aerial offense to the PC. Aiken, a nine-year-veteran of the squared circle, has competed for promotions including Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Impact Wrestling.

Zachary Green, aka Zachary Wentz, is a frequent tag team partner of Aiken’s. The 26-year-old Ohio native is also a former MMA fighter.

Alex Brandenburg competed under the name Alex Zayne on the independent scene. The Kentucky native has made a name for himself in promotions like Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro and Ring of Honor during his 15-year career.

Sojiru “Ikemen” Higuchi is a 26-year-old wrestler from Japan who was trained by former United States and WWE Tag Team Champion Tajiri, and he has competed for Wrestle-1 and All-Japan Pro Wrestling.

Twenty-three-year-old Georgia native Anriel Howard played college basketball at Mississippi State and Texas A&M. She was selected in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and played professionally for the Seattle Storm.

Russ Taylor of Phelan, Calif. brings plenty of global experience to the WWE PC. Taylor has competed for wXw in Germany, as well as in Japan and across the United States.

For more information on the WWE Performance Center, visit WWEPerformanceCenter.com.