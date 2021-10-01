Full Details On The New Impact Digital Media Championship

As noted last night, Impact has announced that the first-ever Digital Media Champion will be crowned on the Bound for Glory pre-show. The new championship will be defended on Impact digital media channels, Impact Plus, and other outlets. Impact issued the following announcement with full details on the new championship-

IMPACT WRESTLING® INTRODUCES THE BRAND NEW DIGITAL MEDIA CHAMPIONSHIP

FIRST-EVER CHAMPION TO BE CROWNED IN SIX-WAY BATTLE AT BOUND FOR GLORY® PRE-SHOW ON OCTOBER 23

FIGHT-IN MATCHES FOR THE NEW TITLE TO BEGIN NEXT WEEK

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (Oct. 1, 2021) – IMPACT Wrestling will inaugurate a brand-new championship — the Digital Media Championship — at COUNTDOWN TO GLORY, starting at 9pm ET/6pm PT on Saturday, October 23, originating from Sam’s Town Live! in Las Vegas.

The first-ever champion will be crowned in a six-way match during COUNTDOWN TO GLORY, the live pre-game show that will stream across all digital platforms immediately before the biggest IMPACT event of the year – BOUND FOR GLORY 2021.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore said: “In the fine tradition of the iconic television titles from pro wrestling history, IMPACT Wrestling will add a fourth singles championship on October 23rd. The inaugural Digital Media Champion will be crowned in a six-way match, with the winner making history.”

Those six competitors, however, will have to fight for the opportunity to become the first Digital Media Champion.

D’Amore added: “Twelve contenders, drawn from both the Knockouts and male rosters, will compete in six single-elimination matches over the next three weeks. The winners of those matches will be the final six who go on to BEFORE THE GLORY and the Digital Media Championship six-way.”

The elimination match-ups will stream Tuesdays and Wednesdays on IMPACT’s own digital subscription network IMPACT Plus and for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on the promotion’s popular YouTube Page. After 24 hours, the matches will be made available for everyone across IMPACT’s digital universe, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

“IMPACT Wrestling is an innovator in the digital space,” D’Amore added, pointing out that IMPACT’s wildly successful Facebook strategy is the subject of an upcoming best practices report to be published by the social media giant.

“It is fitting to recognize the huge audience IMPACT has online. After the first champion is crowned, the Digital Media Championship will be defended on IMPACT’s digital platforms in exclusive matches as well as on television, monthly IMPACT Plus specials and pay-per-views as it takes its place as one of the most coveted titles in our sport.”