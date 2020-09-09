Full Details On The New UpUpDownDown Shop From WWE

WWE has launched an official online store for Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown gaming brand. UUDDShop.com features many more items than WWE had been selling on the UUDD WWE Shop page. WWE’s announcement, seen below, noted that all merchandise is collaboratively designed with Woods. WWE also released a photo gallery of various Superstars wearing some of the new UUDD gear. Also below is a new UUDD episode with Woods, Adam Cole, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Breeze and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro playing Uno, and showing off the new gear.

Get your fresh new merchandise at the UpUpDownDown Shop

Put down that video game controller (just for a minute!), and head over to the all-new UpUpDownDown shop to get your hands on some fresh new merchandise!

As revealed by Xavier Woods in the latest episode, UpUpDownDown now has an official home for authentic UUDD merchandise, including apparel, accessories and exclusive items that you can’t find anywhere else.

All merchandise was collaboratively designed with UpUpDownDown host and WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (a.k.a. Austin Creed).

New merchandise, including exclusive limited-edition products, will drop regularly, so make sure to check back often!