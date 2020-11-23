Full Details On Upcoming WWE Battlegrounds Updates With Pro Athletes, & More

NFL star Rob Gronkowski and NBA star Damian Lillard have been announced for the next updates to the WWE 2K Battlegrounds video game. 2K announced today that Gronkowski will use the “Gronkster” name while Lillard will use the “Laheem” name in the game. Both pro athletes are big fans of WWE, and Gronk is a former WWE 24/7 Champion.

The next WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster updates will also include several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars – Randy Savage, “American Badass” The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, The Boogeyman, Billie Kay, Kane, Andrade, Murphy, Peyton Royce, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. New arenas are also being released – Haunted House arena, Thanksgiving arena, Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary arena, Halloween Circus arena, Survivor Series arena.

Here is a trailer for the Battlegrounds updates plus the full announcement-