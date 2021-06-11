Full Details On WWE SummerSlam 2021 Travel Packages

WWE has announced that SummerSlam Travel Packages will go on sale this Tuesday, June 15 at 12pm ET via SummerSlamTravel.com.

WWE has been billing the biggest show of the summer as “Your Summer Vacation Destination” to encourage fans to make the trip to Las Vegas after spending most of the last year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SummerSlam Travel Packages include premium seating at Allegiant Stadium for the pay-per-view, exclusive experiences with WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers, hotel accommodations, and more. It’s interesting to note that while there will be experiences with wrestlers, the announcement says personalized autographs and/or photographs will not be available to the “evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Championship Package runs $3,185 for 1 person, $2,915 per person for 2 people, $2,825 per person for 3 people, and $2,780 per person for 4 people. The Platinum Package runs $1,840 for 1 person, $1,570 per person for 2 people, $1,480 per person for 3 people, and $1,435 per person for 4 people. The Gold Package runs $1,250 for 1 person, $980 per person for 2 people, $890 per person for 3 people, and $845 per person for 4 people. The Silver Package runs $1,170 for 1 person, $900 per person for 2 people, $810 per person for 3 people, and $765 per person for 4 people.

As we’ve noted, individual SummerSlam tickets will go on sale Friday, June 18 at 1pm ET.

The FAQ for SummerSlam Travel Packages can be found here. You can click here for the Terms & Conditions. Below is the full announcement on the various packages:

CHAMPIONSHIP PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

-SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 1 – 10*

Collectible Chair

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Exclusive Experience with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a reception style dinner before you soar 550 feet above the center of the Las Vegas strip on the “High Roller,” the world’s tallest observation wheel. Transportation included.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

-Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Exclusive Championship Gift Bag

Gift Bag with exclusive WWE and SummerSlam merchandise

-WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-CHAMPIONSHIP Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 3,185

2 People – $ 2,915 per person

3 People – $ 2,825 per person

4 People – $ 2,780 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

** Superstars and/or Legends will not be announced prior to event. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE Superstars, WWE Legends or NXT Superstars will not be available for personalized autographs and/or photographs.

PLATINUM PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

-SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – Ringside Floor, Rows 11+*

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Platinum Gift Bag

Gift Bag with SummerSlam merchandise

-WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-PLATINUM Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,840

2 People – $ 1,570 per person

3 People – $ 1,480 per person

4 People – $ 1,435 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

GOLD PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

-SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – 100 Level, Rows 1-5*

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Gold Gift Bag

Gift Bag with SummerSlam merchandise

-WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-GOLD Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,250

2 People – $ 980 per person

3 People – $ 890 per person

4 People – $ 845 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

SILVER PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

-SummerSlam Ticket

Allegiant Stadium

Seating – 100 Level, Rows 6-10*

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Exclusive Brunch with WWE Superstars/Legends**

Enjoy a bite with a side of the best Las Vegas views from 108 stories high. Transportation included.

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

-Silver Gift Bag

Gift Bag with SummerSlam merchandise

-WWE Travel Package Concierge

Exclusive concierge service dedicated to enhancing your Travel Package experience.

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 – Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-Las Vegas Area Hotel

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

2-Night Hotel Accommodations

Check-in Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 / Check-out Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

-SILVER Package Prices – 2-Night Hotel Accommodations

1 Person – $ 1,170

2 People – $ 900 per person

3 People – $ 810 per person

4 People – $ 765 per person

*Seat, Row and Section assigned on a first-come, first-served basis by Travel Package Tier

